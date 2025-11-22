Princess Diana's personal designer dies

Prince Diana: File photo

A former personal designer of the late Princess Diana has died at the age of 80.

According to GB News, Paul Costelloe, who remained Diana's designer for more than a decade, died surrounded by his family.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Paul Costelloe following a short illness," a statement from his brand read.

"He was surrounded by his wife and seven children and passed peacefully in London. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this time," the statement added.

Paul Costelloe

Costelloe was born in Dublin in 1945 and began his career at the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris.

He was appointed personal designer to Princess Diana 1983, and worked with her until 1997, when she died in a car crash in Paris.

GB News reported that Costelloe dressed Diana for formal occasions, but one of his most memorable outfits for the late princess was a chiffon skirt.

His brand continues to sell fashion items, including womenswear, menswear, bags and accessories.



