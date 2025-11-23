Expert reveals what Andrew does all day at Royal Lodge with women

Expert reveals what Andrew Mountbatten Windsor does all day at Royal Lodge with women

Now that his title has been stripped and the move to Sandringham estate slowly creeping an expert reveals what Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been doing on a daily.

The expert in question is royal historian Andrew Lownie, the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

He dropped this bombshell and according to Woman's Day, said, “I’m told Andrew is not too concerned and is saying he is now a free man.”

Ahead of the release of his paperback version for the unofficial biographer the author wrote, “He is going on dating apps and I think he might not move to Sandringham but might go elsewhere.”

Whereas his ex-wife on the other hand, who also lives with him at the Royal Lodge still “has allegedly been hitting the bottle but I wouldn’t write her off and she’s not a busted flush.”

Before concluding Mr Lownie also added, “It all shows that the King should have acted sooner and there could be more to come out about Andrew’s connections to spies and dodgy financial deals. Whatever happens the royals are right to distance themselves from this toxic duo.”

However, according to a pal, “she has been broken before and bounced back so she could do it again.”

As for Andrew the pal said, he “should go on something like Raya, which is an upmarket discreet dating site.” But “you need two friends to nominate you and it’s like an exclusive club of like-minded celebrities, wealthy businessmen and movers and shakers. No screenshots can be seen by the public but can you imagine swiping and seeing Andrew’s grinning face?”

“Andrew was used to swanning around the globe on expenses and he had hundreds if not more than a thousand lovers, so being cooped up in Royal Lodge has been torture for him.”

“He doesn’t drink, smoke or take drugs but sex has always been his thing — and of course now his downfall. But he figures he no longer has anything to lose and might as well start enjoying life again,” they added before signing off.