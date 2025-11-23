Sarah Ferguson launches into survival mode: ‘Screaming at the Royal Family'

Sarah Ferguson blames King Charles for being too ‘stingy’

Sarah Ferguson, or Fegie as she's known, has been putting her foot down behind closed doors, and refuses to ‘scrape’ sources are alleging.

The whole thing came out during the insider’s interview with Heat World where they reveal just how Fergie is taking her fall from grace.

According to the report, “She says she refuses to spend the rest of her life apologising or scraping by and she’s tired of being seen as a royal charity case.”

Per the source, “she says they’ve always looked down on her and made her feel as though she has to grovel so in a way being cut loose like this is a blessing.”

For those unversed, despite not longer being married to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Fergie has been living alongside him at the Royal Lodge. However, following calls to vacate the taxpayer funded property, while the disgraced brother of King Charles is being moved to a private estate, his ex-wife is not set to follow.

Her living arrangements are currently up in the wind, with prospects both in Portugal and the Cotswolds with either of her daughters according to rumors.

However, one thing is for sure, according to the source and that is that Fergie is planning on landing a beau, and to make sure she lives without constraints, “she’s joking to friends that she’s done with broke aristocrats.”

“And she’s very clear that age isn’t an issue for her,” either they said. “Sure, she’d love to find that spark with someone again, but she's not making that a priority. What she wants is to be set up for life so she can wave all the snobs in Buckingham Palace goodbye once and for all.”

At the same time, “true to form she’s not taking an ounce of responsibility for the mess she's in. She’s still screaming that this is all Andrew’s fault and she’s even managed to blame his family.”

“She says if they hadn’t been so tight with the purse strings she never would have had to borrow money from Epstein. She has zero self-awareness or accountability, but she’s certainly got a taste for the finer things in life. And when it comes to dating, whether she’s in love or not is beside the point, she's in survival mode here,” the source concluded by saying.