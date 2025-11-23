King Charles launches surprising tribute to Queen Elizabeth

King Charles' new kitchen launch reminds of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles has released a new range of marmalade that carries a special tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Hello! Magazine reported that Charles' "hand-stirred" collection, now available in the Royal Collection Shop, includes several flavours priced at £7. However, the royal fans spotted the emotional connection as it reminded of the iconic moment of the late Queen alongside Paddington Bear in 2022 Platinum Jubilee sketch.

Now, Charles' new marmalade lineup includes a Fine Cut Seville Orange marmalade "hand-stirred in the UK," as per description, "brings a touch of regal elegance to any meal."

Additionally, his Palace of Holyroodhouse Marmalade has added Scotch Whisky, and a brand-new Golden Three Fruit Marmalade made with oranges, lemons and grapefruit. The royal collection website describes the products as it "adds a taste of royal tradition to any table."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles has long been a fan of the classic British spread. During his visit to Cumbria in 2021, the monarch admitted, "I do like marmalade. And marmalade pudding."

The Queen and Paddington Bear iconic moment:

The late Queen Elizabeth starred alongside Paddington Bear in 2022 Platinum Jubilee sketch. It included the fictional character offering his signature marmalade sandwich and the Queen revealing her own emergency sandwich tucked inside her handbag. The heartwarming moment went viral across the world.