Sarah Ferguson weighs drastic move as Andrew's behaviour leaves her 'quietly mad'

Sarah Ferguson pushed to the brink as Andrew roams Lodge in childlike state, sources said

F. Quraishi
November 23, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is said to be drawing up a personal “survival plan” as former prince Andrew’s behaviour leaves her “quietly mad.”

According to sources, the former Duchess of York has even weighed the idea of relocating to Portugal to escape the ongoing scrutiny due to her and Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes amid rumours that King Charles’ “disgraced” brother is exploring a possible move to the Middle East.

Now, palace insiders have told Radar Online that Fergie is finding it difficult to navigate losing her royal titles and the Royal Lodge.

Ferguson is also being "driven quietly mad" ever since King Charles stripped her royal titles and left her homeless.

As for Andrew, he is behaving like a child, spending hours wandering the corridors ranting to himself or hiding in his TV room watching golf.

"He's still a child, and always will be - at least Sarah is trying to get a survival plan together. He just wallows,” the source said.

