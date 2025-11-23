Prince Harry, Meghan blame royal family for Kris Jenner birthday photo drama

Prince Harry, Meghan say royal scrutiny drove them to block Kris Jenner party photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly blaming the royal family privately for the fallout surrounding Kris Jenner’s birthday photos.

The fallout began after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied Kris’ her request to share their photos from her grand birthday bash on social media.

Reports claimed that the momager did not like it and is now considering cutting ties with the Sussexes for humiliating her.

An insider close to the Kardashians claimed the refusal was viewed as “insulting and ungracious,” as it showed that Sussexes considered themselves “superior.”

“It’s just so insulting and ungracious from Kris’s point of view,” the insider said. “The way it comes across, rightly or wrongly, is that the Sussexes consider themselves superior to the Kardashians and they felt embarrassed to be seen with them.”

They added, “That’s left a very bad taste in everyone’s mouths and it’s hard to see how Meghan or Harry can salvage the friendship moving forward.”

However, the Sussex insiders claimed that Harry and Meghan were simply protecting their privacy because any public images from the party would have been “frowned upon” by the royal family.

“As usual the fault lies with Harry’s family, if it wasn’t for their constant judgment and criticism Meghan and Harry wouldn’t have to guard their privacy the way they do,” they said.

“Apparently Meghan and Harry are saying they were asked if they wanted their photos shared publicly and they said no, because they knew it would be frowned upon by his family.”