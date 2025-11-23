King Charles, Prince William locked in brewing row after controversial estate plans exposed

King Charles to face rift with Prince William over slurry pit at Sandringham

King Charles and Prince William may face tensions between them as major plans for massive slurry have been exposed.

The monarch's massive slurry plan on the Sandringham estate may lead to tense confrontation between the King and the Prince of Wales. The plan has sparked outrage among locals and could also put the Prince and Princess of Wales close to controversy, as reported by Daily Mail.

The documents submitted to King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council revealed that the pit would measure 86 by 46 metres and store more than 2.1 million gallons of manure.

The site is less than a mile from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Grade II-listed country residence, Anmer Hall, which was gifted to the royal couple by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Moreover, one of the locals told the outlet, "Everyone is worried it will create a massive stink."

They went on to add, "Goodness knows what William and Kate think about it."

Further noting, "It is a bit ironic that the landowner responsible for the plans is William's father, the King."

It is pertinent to mention that this also comes ahead of ex-Prince Andrew's move to the estate. As per multiple reports, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is set to leave Royal Lodge and move to the estate.

Following years of scandal and financial tensions Andrew was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles and also asked to leave the Royal Lodge.