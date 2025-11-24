 
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson condition ‘is not a good look' for Royals

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are in mental ordeal after Royal exile

Eleen Bukhari
November 24, 2025

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have worried the Royals with their behaviour.

The former Duke and Duchess of York, who have no been exiled from their roles, are struggling to cope up and are under mental pressure.

Robert Jobson told The Sun: "Not very well, I don’t think. I believe even members of the Royal family who have taken action are concerned about both their mental health.

"Most of all, though, you have to be concerned about the victims of the Epstein scandal, and that to me is the biggest worry. They're human beings. A lot has been taken away."

This comes as Andrew was spotted riding a horse outside Windsor Castle.

"It's really not a good look. The King won't be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which after all is funded by the taxpayer", a royal source told the Daily Mail.

