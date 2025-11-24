 
Meghan Markle ‘prime table tactic' during interview revealed

Meghan Markle is branded clever over her new interview with Harper’s Bazaar

Eleen Bukhari
November 24, 2025

Meghan Markle ‘prime table tactic' during interview revealed

Meghan Markle is called out for her calculated move during the Harper’s Bazaar interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was previously branded the Duchess of delusion after her interview with journalist Kaitlyn Greenidge, also opted for another significant move.

The journalist wrote: “Now it’s lunchtime at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I’ve followed Meghan underneath the iconic green-and-white-striped awning of the entryway and through the cream-carpeted lobby and outdoors onto the patio, where a live piano player’s notes accompany our procession.”

“Long the see-and-be-seen spot for Hollywooddealmaking and politicking, it is a calculated choice as the site for my first interview with Meghan. We are ushered to a circular table in the corner of the garden, a prime seat where we can see the other diners and they can see the three of us,” she added.

Meanwhile, New York Post’s Caitlyn Becker said on the NY POSTcast: “Quite the hotspot, there’s one in New York. If you haven’t heard of this, it’s like impossible to get into. These two sat at a prime table, at a prime hotspot where they could be seen by everyone. The interviewer called it a calculated move”

