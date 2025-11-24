 
Royal family concerned as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson face Epstein scandal

Royal family is reportedly worried for former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

F. Quraishi
November 24, 2025

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are reportedly struggling under the pressure of ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

This has prompted some members of the Royal family to be worried about the former Duke and Duchess of York on how they are coping.

Recently, Andrew has lost his royal and military titles along with the Royal Lodge and both he and Fergie are expected to leave the property soon.

To add to it, Ferguson has also been dropped by several charities even though they both deny all allegations linked to Epstein.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Robert Jobson said even some royal family members who wanted to punish Andrew are concerned for their wellbeing.

"Not very well, I don’t think. I believe even members of the Royal family who have taken action are concerned about both their mental health,” he told The Sun.

"Most of all, though, you have to be concerned about the victims of the Epstein scandal, and that to me is the biggest worry.

“They're human beings. A lot has been taken away."

