Meghan's bold confidence in love with Prince Harry defies Hollywood norms

Meghan Markle’s comfort with being adored is unusual in Hollywood: Expert

Meghan Markle received praises for showing a rare level of confidence and self-assurance in love with Prince Harry, something unusual even in Hollywood.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex gushed over the Duke and said that she loves Harry for his "childlike sense of wonder.”

She further said that he loves her "so boldly" and "fully,” adding, "No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he's always going to make sure that he has my back."

Analysing the interview, body language expert Judi James said that while many stars live in a state of constant suspicion about their partners, Meghan displays a natural ease and comfort in expressing how adored she feels.

"This is a breathtaking statement. We often describe how much we love someone else but saying how deeply they love us is rare,” James told The Mirror.

She continued, “Even a 'we love each other deeply’ would be more usual but for Meghan it is about telling how adored she is.

"This has to be the ultimate status symbol, especially in Hollywood. Hollywood stars, no matter how huge, tend to live in a state of paranoia that their partners are cheating or about to leave them.

"It's like a marital battleground strewn with A-list names from Nicole Kidman to virtually all of the Kardashians. Wariness is the norm."

The expert added, "But here is Meghan who has not only married a Prince but who is able to coo about how much and in what extreme ways he loves her, placing one hand on her heart as she does so.

"It's a relationship confidence many women would crave but for Meghan it sounds as natural to her as her bare-faced beauty.”