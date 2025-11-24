Miley Cyrus rings in 33 with one sweet wish

Miley Cyrus shared a special birthday wish with millions of her admirers.

The three-time Grammy winner, who just turned 33 on Sunday, November 23, took to her official Instagram account to penned a sweet note full of gratitude.

Accompanying the two-photo carousal was a message which read, "33 is already burning bright thanks to the warmth of your sweet birthday wishes."

"All I want this year is more laughs with the people who give me the little smile lines that are starting to show up," she revealed what she wants and is expecting from her new year.

Punctuated with three white heart emojis, the Flower hitmaker concluded the captioned with, "I love you all."

The first black-and-white snapshot showed her blowing out the candle on a simple cake covered in white cream and topped with fresh strawberries.

The second image featured the former Hannah Montana star striking an adorable pose with her birthday cake, this time with the candle still lit.

The photos appeared to be taken during an intimate dinner gathering with her close loved ones, who likely surprised her with the sweet treat.

Cyrus; comments section was flooded with sweet and heartfelt birthday wishes from fans.

Some expressed their love and admiration for the pop star, who was previously married to The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth before their 2020 divorce after tying the knot in 2018.

Others penned long, emotional messages to celebrate her latest milestone and make it more special.