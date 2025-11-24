'It: Welcome to Derry' episode 5 delivers shocking twist

Bill Skarsgård makes first appearance in 'It: Welcome to Derry'

It: Welcome to Derry’s fifth episode just premiered on HBO Max filled with bloodbath and surprising plot twist.

In the latest episode, Rudy Mancuso, who played Pauly in the show, shoots himself in front of Pennywise to save his friend Leroy’s son.

Rudy felt extremely grateful that he did not get murdered by the evil clown rather he had a "grounded" death.

The actor opened that he personally did not wanted his character to get a horrible death as he did not want his mother to watch him die in such a gruesome way even though it was fictional.

Mansuco told US Weekly, “I didn’t have a dream Pennywise murder scenario because my mom would really suffer a lot when seeing that on screen. So a grounded death is better than a fantastical death.”

“I’m thinking about my mom here, and I don’t wish that upon any of my characters for the sake of my mom’s viewing”, he added.

Meanwhile, Rudy further shared that he met Bill Skarsgård, who played Pennywise, outside of shoot a couple of times and he thought the Swedish actor was incredibly sweet.

“I got to spend time with Bill outside of the shoot various times. He’s incredibly sweet, funny and generous. Then to see him in that full costume that haunted me for two films was really cool.”