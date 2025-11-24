Bill Skarsgård's much-awaited appearance in 'It: Welcome to Derry' explained

It: Welcome to Derry has finally introduced Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in the fifth episode of the series.

The creators took a long time to bring in the dancing clown to the show. But all the delay had a proper explanation which has finally been given by creators Andy and Barbara Muschietti.

Barbara explained that they tried to plan Pennywise’s appearance very strategically to keep the terror of the character alive.

She told Entertainment Weekly, “We decided that, in this season, Pennywise should be a little bit like the shark in Jaws. You really want to be strategic. In both movies, it was very important for us to keep the mystery and the fear for this character alive.

“We find that familiarity is the enemy of that. So it was important for us to delay the pleasure, or the terror, as much as we could.”

Showrunner Jason Fuchs believes there is a lot more space on TV to experiment ideas as compared to movies.

“In the movies, there’s only so much space to see those non-Pennywise manifestations of that creature”, he says. Because you’re in TV… you get full episodes where you get to explore the other ways It is gonna torment kids.”

Following the first appearance Bill in episode 5 of Welcome to Derry, further teased that fans can now expect him to do all sorts of terrible things that he has never done before in films.