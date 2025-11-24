 
Taylor Swift future father-in-law speaks out in favour of Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce gets support of father amid criticism

November 24, 2025

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce is not standing alone amid ongoing NFL controversy surrounding team’s rocky season.

The Super Bowl Champion has his father Ed Kelce standing by his side as he draws flak for team’s performance.

Ed took to Instagram November 23 to respond to critics by highlighting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s record-breaking achievements.

Reminding fans why New Heights podcast’s cohost remains one of NFL’s most dominant players, Ed wrote,

“If anyone questions how good Travis is playing through week 10 he leads all tight ends in total yardage.”

The post by Ed came at a time when Chiefs sit at 5-5 record.

The team’s performance has led to the speculation that high-profile relationship with Cruel Summer hitmaker has affected his game.

However, Travis has also made other records that reflect he is still at the top of his game.

Earlier this month, NFL star broke a Chiefs franchise record with his 84th touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

In October, he reached his 100th career touchdown including playoff games.

The 36-year-old celebrated the accomplishment with a playful nod to Swift by recreating a dance from her The Fate of Ophelia music video.

For the unversed, Travis has also acknowledged the team’s current struggling phase.

“Right now, it's a different season than we've had since I can remember,” he said during a Nov. 21 press conference. “With that being said, every single day is a new challenge, and I love that.”

