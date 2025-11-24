Psychic predicts next royal reunion after King Charles, Harry meeting

In 2025, the royal family went through many ups and down when it came to rifts and reconciliations. While ice was beginning to crack in some, some royals bid their final goodbye while others remained at a stalemate.

King Charles finally met with his younger son Prince Harry, after nearly two years of no communication, during a private tea at Clarence House in September. The two even exchanged gifts – Harry received a birthday gift and in return, presented his father with a framed photo of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The silence between Harry and Prince William remained, meanwhile, Andrew’s scandals and disgrace finally caught up to him, as King Charles removed all his honours and titles. With the many changes in the royals, there is big hope for a major reunion that royal fans have been waiting for a long time.

Even though, William and Harry remain estranged and royal experts suggest an unlikely possibility of their meeting any time soon, a Brazilian psychic – known as the ‘Living Nostradamus’ – believes that the next generation will finally break the spell.

In a previous interview, Athos Salomé, 38, predicted “a major event within the royal family – possibly tied to the health of a key member” will take place “between late 2025 and early 2026”.

He later shared that a “full reconciliation will come from the next generation: William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet”.

Athos explained that it is not yet time as the reunion is “still years away” and there is “too much entangled karma”.