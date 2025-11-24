 
Geo News

Psychic predicts next royal reunion after King Charles, Harry meeting

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet return to UK after Charles-Harry meeting in 2026?

By
A. Akmal
|

November 24, 2025

Psychic predicts next royal reunion after King Charles, Harry meeting
Psychic predicts next royal reunion after King Charles, Harry meeting

In 2025, the royal family went through many ups and down when it came to rifts and reconciliations. While ice was beginning to crack in some, some royals bid their final goodbye while others remained at a stalemate.

King Charles finally met with his younger son Prince Harry, after nearly two years of no communication, during a private tea at Clarence House in September. The two even exchanged gifts – Harry received a birthday gift and in return, presented his father with a framed photo of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The silence between Harry and Prince William remained, meanwhile, Andrew’s scandals and disgrace finally caught up to him, as King Charles removed all his honours and titles. With the many changes in the royals, there is big hope for a major reunion that royal fans have been waiting for a long time.

Even though, William and Harry remain estranged and royal experts suggest an unlikely possibility of their meeting any time soon, a Brazilian psychic – known as the ‘Living Nostradamus’ – believes that the next generation will finally break the spell.

In a previous interview, Athos Salomé, 38, predicted “a major event within the royal family – possibly tied to the health of a key member” will take place “between late 2025 and early 2026”.

He later shared that a “full reconciliation will come from the next generation: William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet”.

Athos explained that it is not yet time as the reunion is “still years away” and there is “too much entangled karma”.

More From Royals

Prince William to uncover truth behind Diana's death: ‘not afraid'
Prince William to uncover truth behind Diana's death: ‘not afraid'
Kensington Palace shares Princess Kate handwritten note on health crisis
Kensington Palace shares Princess Kate handwritten note on health crisis
King Charles to 'summon' Sarah Ferguson as monarchy faces threat
King Charles to 'summon' Sarah Ferguson as monarchy faces threat
Meghan Markle latest cover reignites intense debate: ‘racism is crazy'
Meghan Markle latest cover reignites intense debate: ‘racism is crazy'
Sarah Ferguson makes unexpected career choice to survive money problems
Sarah Ferguson makes unexpected career choice to survive money problems
Meghan Markle takes over special duty as Harry sets eyes on royal invite
Meghan Markle takes over special duty as Harry sets eyes on royal invite
Kate Middleton makes urgent plea for big change in 2026 with statement
Kate Middleton makes urgent plea for big change in 2026 with statement
Sarah Ferguson is turning to Princess Beatrice after Royal shun
Sarah Ferguson is turning to Princess Beatrice after Royal shun
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson condition ‘is not a good look' for Royals
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson condition ‘is not a good look' for Royals