Meghan Markle launches build your own buffet approved by Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle is serving up Thanksgiving hosting tips with a sprinkle of very on brand sweetness.

In her new video on As Ever Instagram page, the Duchess of Sussex offered followers a cosy peek into her morning routine with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while demonstrating how to make overnight guests feel right at home.

“Create stations” she advised so everyone can help themselves all while she elegantly decanted her raspberry preserve into glass jars and assembled a picture perfect yogurt parfait layered with berries and honey.

“Sure, you could make a parfait in a regular bowl,” Meghan teased, “but why not make it feel a little more special?” She added with a smile, “All of this is great for kids.”

The Suits star then turned to a board of breakfast waffles, dolloped with cream and crowned with a spoonful of her As Ever strawberry jam, which she admitted is a certified household favourite.

And it’s fitting that waffles play such a starring role in the Sussex kitchen, considering the adorable royal origin story behind them.

Back in 2021, Prince Harry revealed on The Late Late Show that Queen Elizabeth II once asked what Archie wanted for Christmas and, thanks to Meghan’s answer, she sent her great grandson a waffle maker.

According to Harry, the machine quickly became a breakfast obsession in their home.

Harry told that Meghan whips up a “beautiful organic mixture” for their beloved waffle maker, the late Queen’s unforgettable Christmas gift and that Archie’s morning ritual begins with an enthusiastic cry of “waffle!”

That royal appliance is still the star of the Sussex kitchen. Earlier this year, Meghan put it to festive use by crafting bright green St Patrick’s Day waffles for Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

In a charming home video, the Duchess transformed the breakfast into an edible character blueberries for eyes, kiwi slices for a grin, and a cloud of whipped cream for hair.