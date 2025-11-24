Nicole Kidman's split under scrutiny as Keith Urban comments on marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split sparks speculations about marital woes

Keith Urban’s fans have started taking a new interest in his recent statements about marriage and love after split with Nicole Kidman.

The 58-year-old singer seems to have been hinting at trouble in paradise way before the Babygirl star pulled the plug and filed for divorce.

The country star made a comment on a marriage song in his The Road series, which was filmed before Urban and Kidman’s split was confirmed in September.

The Fighter hitmaker told a contestant, Jenny Tolman, that she should try a higher note in the song, Married in a Honky Tonk, which improved her performance.

Urban’s seemingly simple advice gained traction because of the recent end to his marriage with the Big Little Lies actress.

The music competition show, which is currently airing episode by episode, follows the journey of 12 aspiring artists who prove their talent to open Urban’s concerts on tour.

This comes after a fan recently revealed that the Let It Roll singer previously joked about getting divorced in a concert two weeks before his split was announced.

According to insiders’ comments on the couple’s divorce, it appears that Urban had decided on his split before the actress, who was reportedly trying to keep the marriage together.