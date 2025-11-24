Arnold Schwarzenegger brings smile to faces of America's real-life heroes'

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently brought smile to faces of America’s veterans with his act of kindness.

The Terminator star turned to Instagram on November 19 and revealed that he had arranged for a screening of The Running Man movie after learning the screening room at the local Veterans Affairs centre was “out of commission”.

“On Veterans Day when I was at the VA celebrating with my heroes, I found out their theater was out of commission and they didn’t have a place to watch movies,” wrote the 78-year-old in the caption.

True Lies actor mentioned that he called up his associates at Skydance and Paramount to arrange for a screening of The Running Man, a remake of his 1987 movie.

Arnold then asked them if he could “these real action heroes to their fancy screening room and show them The Running Man,” since they would enjoy it there and “they said of course”.

Total Recall actor pointed out that he “rented two buses to pick everyone up at the VA last night, and a week after hearing about the problem, we had a solution”.

Arnold further said that the veterans “got a great night they deserved”.

Explaining why he shared here on social media, the FUBAR star believed that everyone has “power if we are willing to act”.

“Most people would just post on social media: ‘it’s bogus our vets can’t watch movies at the VA’. That doesn’t get them into a movie,” continued former California governor.

However, Arnold admitted that most people “can’t get a screening room and buses but you could buy one veteran a movie ticket and do more good than any social media post”.

In the end, the actor urged his followers to “do good, whenever you can”.

'That’s your greatest power, and don’t let anyone take it away from you. Not government, not social media, not politicians,” added Arnold.