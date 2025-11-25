King Charles office issues update as Prince Edward receives honour

Prince Edward marked a moment of pride for his brother, King Charles, as he kicked off his two-day visit to Ghana with a special honour.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who holds a prominent place in the close-knit and trusted individuals of the monarch, was given a nod from Buckingham Palace after he received a ceremonial welcome from the African country.

“This week, The Duke of Edinburgh is visiting Ghana,” a message from the monarch’s office read on the stream of Instagram Stories. “In Aburi, The Duke joined a kindergarten class to hear about the benefits of play-based learning.”

Later on, he visited the botanical gardens where he was given a colourful traditional clothing to wear as a sign of respect from the locals to their guest.

“At Aburi Botanical Gardens, His Royal Highness received a ceremonial welcome and was presented with traditional Ghanaian clothing,” it read.

During the visit he also sampled some Ghanaian cocoa – something that is referred to as Ghana’s economy and cultural identity.

Edward, who has been tasked to strengthen the diplomatic ties between Ghana and the UK, then gave a nod to his brother and their late mother Queen Elizabeth II, furthering their message of sustainability and the conservation of local biodiversity.

He marked the visit by planting a WaWa tree for the occasion. It sits alongside the Mahogany planted by the late Queen and the Silver oak tree planted by Charles.