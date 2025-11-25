 
King Charles office issues update as Prince Edward receives honour

Buckingham Palace recognises Prince Edward’s service as he accomplishes crucial task for UK

A. Akmal
November 25, 2025

Prince Edward marked a moment of pride for his brother, King Charles, as he kicked off his two-day visit to Ghana with a special honour.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who holds a prominent place in the close-knit and trusted individuals of the monarch, was given a nod from Buckingham Palace after he received a ceremonial welcome from the African country.

“This week, The Duke of Edinburgh is visiting Ghana,” a message from the monarch’s office read on the stream of Instagram Stories. “In Aburi, The Duke joined a kindergarten class to hear about the benefits of play-based learning.”

Later on, he visited the botanical gardens where he was given a colourful traditional clothing to wear as a sign of respect from the locals to their guest.

“At Aburi Botanical Gardens, His Royal Highness received a ceremonial welcome and was presented with traditional Ghanaian clothing,” it read.

During the visit he also sampled some Ghanaian cocoa – something that is referred to as Ghana’s economy and cultural identity.

Edward, who has been tasked to strengthen the diplomatic ties between Ghana and the UK, then gave a nod to his brother and their late mother Queen Elizabeth II, furthering their message of sustainability and the conservation of local biodiversity.

He marked the visit by planting a WaWa tree for the occasion. It sits alongside the Mahogany planted by the late Queen and the Silver oak tree planted by Charles.

