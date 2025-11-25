Duchess Sophie receives special praise as she champions powerful cause

Duchess Sophie, who had been dubbed as he ‘secret weapon’ of King Charles’s monarchy, received praise for the powerful work that she as done with regards to an important cause.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the 25th anniversary of the Women Peace and Security agenda on Monday, where she championed the rights of women and girls especially in conflict zones. As part of her royal duties, Sophie has taken the bold initiative to highlight the plight of victims of violence and abuse.

The Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper MP praised the royal for her powerful contribution to the cause in light of her recent visit to Sudan, Congo and in Ukraine.

“I particularly welcome Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh and to say thank you to you for being here today,” Cooper told the attendees during her rousing speech.

She acknowledged her “immensely powerful work that you have been doing across the world, shining a light on the experiences of women in some of the most challenging circumstances” and added “thank you”.

Notably, the Duchess is picked for some significant royal tasks by the Palace, especially when the matter revolves around peace and strengthening diplomatic ties.

She was the first member of the royal family to visit war-torn in 2024. She has also represented King Charles in July this year in Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

Sophie had visited Iraq in 2023 to promote the Women, Peace, and Security agenda as well.

It is evident how much the royal family relies on the 60-year-old royal for sensitive tasks and Sophie has proven her mettle every time.