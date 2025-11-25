Buckingham Palace issues statement as Camilla takes on crucial mission after pal’s death

King Charles’s wife has been a longstanding advocate for bringing justice to the victims of violence and this has been reflection in her position in her royal position.

Just weeks prior, it was revealed that Camilla had taken up a new patronage following her trip to Samoa last year to end violence again women and girls in the country.

The Palace released a statement on behalf of Camilla, “Almost exactly a year ago, I visited SVSG and was immediately struck by your outstanding work with victims of abuse throughout Samoa.”

She continued, “You have, I know, touched, changed and saved lives across the island and I am proud to stand with you as we seek to end these heinous crimes forever.”

While the news from the Palace to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, it also coincides with the recent passing of her friend Lady Amabel Lindsay. The two seemed to share a somewhat rocky relationship, caught in a love triangle, yet losing a friend is understood to be a sad news for the royal.

Although, Camilla seems to be trudging on in her mission as the international campaign is kicked off from Tuesday, November 25, and will continue through December 10.

This time around, the royal is highlighting Samoa Victim Support Group, which provides vital support to victims of crime and abuse. Professional services are provided to victims and advocacy empowers the survivors to “reclaim their lives and works to build safer communities for women, children and vulnerable populations”.

Camilla remains dedicated to providing refuge, advocacy and hope to those who need it most via such organisations. The Palace emphasised on the message to building a world where “all can live free from fear and violence”.