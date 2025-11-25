Prince Edward reacts to rare chocolate in Ghana

Prince Edward, who is currently on a two-day visit Ghana, had an opportunity to experience a beloved confectionery right at the source.

Ghanaian cocoa happens to be the cornerstone of the nation’s economy and cultural identity, and the Duke of Edinburgh seemed very keen to learn about the diverse use of cocoa.

The 61-year-old royal had travelled to the Aburi Botanical Gardens, a historically rich site that has played a significant role in West African botanical and agricultural development.

There, he was briefed about the long and arduous procedure of extracting cocoa which is the turned into a different range of chocolates.

He also learned about cocoa butter and cocoa mass and how it is one of the most important ingredients in making the popular confectionary. The royal shared that he had “no idea” about it.

King Charles’s brother who had been listening intently was shown a chocolate with 72% dark chocolate and then told about a spicy version of a chocolate which left him a little wide-eyed. There were a range of flavours from ginger, orange, chilli, nutmeg and many more.

“People are trying everything with it these days,” Edward said in response. “So, fantastic. Brilliant.”

He immediately asked, “Can I try one of those?” and then joked, “It’s far too early for this.”

He further remarked, “It’s healthy.”

The British High Commissioner Christian Rogg opted for a spicy version, to which Edward quipped, “you’re feeling brave”.

The royal was quick to add that there are many versions and one must “try them all”.

Buckingham Palace also seemed to have found this particular part to be interesting as they shared highlighed it from the visit.