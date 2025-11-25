Prince Harry, Meghan face major problem at Montecito mansion amid UK plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have gushed about their Montecito mansion but the couple may be planning a secret move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their senior royal positions in 2020, moving out of their Windsor property, Frogmore Cottage. However, amid their ongoing rift with the royals, the Sussexes were officially evicted by King Charles in 2023.

As relations between the monarch and his younger son improve, given the delightful ‘private tea’ the father and son had at Clarence House in September, speculations have emerged that Harry could possibly like to have a home base in the UK.

Although, given their uncertain financial circumstances – Meghan’s business ventures are reportedly too many but not earning enough profits – it’s unlikely that the couple would sustain two multi-million-dollar private properties.

While the Sussexes’s private mansion has never emerged in any of their series filmed for Netflix for security, the nearby property still gives a close enough glimpse into the real estate situation in Montecito.

A report by Hello! suggested that Harry and Meghan’s residence first went on the market in August 2021 for $33.5 million but was removed just one month later. It was relisted for the same asking price in March 2022, but never got sold.

Ryan Malmsten, real estate broker for the property, recently revealed that they came close to selling the property but they never sealed the deal over various reasons.

“Buyers today are wanting way less square footage. They'll pay the same amount, but they want a smaller home. That's a big challenge,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Home’s editor for Hello! Rachel Avery explained that “houses in Montecito tend to be megamansions, so that already prices out a huge portion of the market”. It is one of the reasons why there are such fewer buyers.

Rachel shared that A-lister celebrities tend to be great at buying and selling property, and Harry and Meghan don’t seem to have done a good job at it.

The expert shared that it's a “lucrative” wide hustle and if the Sussexes ever were to sell their lavish mansion, they would be facing a tough time. The area is also prone to fires and floods which is another major con of the location.

Even though Harry and Meghan have not officially given any details of their plans to move out of the US, previous reports suggest that Harry is open to his children getting college education in the UK.

Moreover, in his recent letter on Remembrance Day, Harry had written ‘Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for’.

The particular use of the vocabulary makes it sounds like it is a temporary arrangement. It could even suggest his secret plans at play. However, only time will tell if the move will take place and what will become of the Montecito mansion.