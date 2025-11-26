Jennifer Lopez faces another heartbreak after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly left surprised and hurt after finding that she was not mentioned anywhere in Alex Rodriguez’s new docuseries Alex vs ARod.



The series focused on his life and personal journey, as many fans expected that his years with Lopez would appear somewhere in the story since their relationship once captured so much public attention.

However, the former couple started dating back in 2017 and got engaged in 2019 and later parted ways.

According to Closer, a source said Lopez has been waiting to see how she would be shown in the project.

The insider further said that the Selen actress was “bracing to be in that documentary” and shared that people around her also discussed the possibility for months.

When the series came out with no reference to her at all, the source said the moment felt “shocking” and “embarrassing” for her.

The insider explained that Lopez saw the silence as very personal, as they explained, “The fact he’s effectively erased her existence and chosen to totally remove her out of his life story is highly insulting and triggering.”

The report also mentioned past speculation that linked Rodriguez to Madison LaCroy. LaCroy said the two was “never been physical” but the insider claimed Lopez was still affected by issues during the relationship.

Moreover, they added that there was “absolutely no mention of JLo as though she never even existed.”

The close insider added that the Out of Sight star still carried feelings from problems in their relationship.

They said, “There was all this talk about his mistakes from Alex about how he could have treated” her differently.

The insider also said that the On the Floor hitmaker believed she supported him in many ways, including “his post playing career as a businessman,” and she could not understand why she was left out.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez was reportedly thinking about sharing her own side of the story.