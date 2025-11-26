Nicole Kidman reflects on life changing moments, lucky breaks

Nicole Kidman reflected on the unpredictable nature of success in Hollywood, saying a single opportunity can completely change a person’s life.

The Oscar-winning actress shared her thoughts during a conversation with Ariana Grande for Interview magazine, explaining that actors and singers are often “on the precipice” of a breakthrough moment.

“There are so many people that want to do it and are insanely talented, and just don’t get the lucky break,” Nicole said.

“But I think what’s fantastic about our industry is that, actually, there is that chance. Sometimes that lucky break can just fall from the heavens and your whole life changes.”

The Babygirl actress noted that this could happen even after years of hard work, sharing all those stories of close friends who found success later in life.

Nicole, however, also spoke about sharing her experiences with others, as she told Harper’s Bazaar that she prefers to offer insights rather than advice, allowing people to take what resonates with them.

“I’m not big on telling people what to do, but I’m more than happy to share. Then, people can take tidbits because they’re going to do what they want anyway,” she shared.

The Holland actress also discussed embracing features she once disliked about herself, including her fair skin and height.

“My fair skin. I used to hate it. It’s still not my favourite thing, but I appreciate it because it’s very good on film,” she said.

On her height, Nicole added, “I’m lucky to be tall and I have so much leeway with what I eat because there’s so many more places for it to go.”

Moreover, Nicole’s experiences highlighted gratitude and honesty, revealing how the actress managed her career and personal growth.