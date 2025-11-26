 
Geo News

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen's ex's family's ‘coming from Greece'

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced separation in 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

Isla Fisher is stepping into the holiday season with a new approach, sharing that this year’s plans are centered around family support after her split from Sacha Baron Cohen. 

In a recent interview with E! News, the actress said she’s preparing for a full house. 

“I’ve got my whole family coming from Greece,” she revealed, adding that relatives from London will also be joining her and her three children.

Fisher and Baron Cohen quietly ended their marriage after more than a decade together, announcing in April 2024 that they had actually separated the year before. 

In a joint statement, the former couple said, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” and explained that they had “jointly filed to end our marriage” in 2023. 

They emphasized that their focus would remain on their children and thanked the public for respecting their privacy.

By June, their divorce was finalized, and the pair noted that they “remain friends and committed to coparenting our wonderful children,” again urging the media to continue honouring their family’s boundaries.

Looking back on the emotional period, Fisher later admitted that “I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through,” sharing with Harper’s Bazaar that she feels “really excited for the next chapter.” 

That next chapter includes a return to work she’s genuinely enjoying. She has several projects lined up, including Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and the comedy Spa Weekend.

She explained that while her kids remain her top priority, calling them her “true love”, she’s happy to be diving into creative work again. 

And with her family flying in from across the globe, it seems this holiday season is bringing Fisher a comforting mix of togetherness, healing, and fresh beginnings.

More From Entertainment

‘Stranger Things' cast hit million dollar mark per episode in final run
‘Stranger Things' cast hit million dollar mark per episode in final run
Jennifer Lopez faces another heartbreak after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez faces another heartbreak after Ben Affleck split
Jessie J attacks ex Channing Tatum in new track video
Jessie J attacks ex Channing Tatum in new track
Sarah Hyland gets birthday love from 'Modern Family' costars and more
Sarah Hyland gets birthday love from 'Modern Family' costars and more
MGK shares proud dad moment with his and Megan Fox's baby girl
MGK shares proud dad moment with his and Megan Fox's baby girl
Diddy's son King makes shocking statement about his prison release date
Diddy's son King makes shocking statement about his prison release date
Nick Jonas opens up about living with type 1 diabetes for 20 years
Nick Jonas opens up about living with type 1 diabetes for 20 years
Ryan Reynolds feels uncomfortable with people pleaser on movie sets
Ryan Reynolds feels uncomfortable with people pleaser on movie sets
Zach Bryan announces 2026 dates for massive 'With Heaven on Tour'
Zach Bryan announces 2026 dates for massive 'With Heaven on Tour'