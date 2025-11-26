Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen's ex's family's ‘coming from Greece'

Isla Fisher is stepping into the holiday season with a new approach, sharing that this year’s plans are centered around family support after her split from Sacha Baron Cohen.

In a recent interview with E! News, the actress said she’s preparing for a full house.

“I’ve got my whole family coming from Greece,” she revealed, adding that relatives from London will also be joining her and her three children.

Fisher and Baron Cohen quietly ended their marriage after more than a decade together, announcing in April 2024 that they had actually separated the year before.

In a joint statement, the former couple said, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” and explained that they had “jointly filed to end our marriage” in 2023.

They emphasized that their focus would remain on their children and thanked the public for respecting their privacy.

By June, their divorce was finalized, and the pair noted that they “remain friends and committed to coparenting our wonderful children,” again urging the media to continue honouring their family’s boundaries.

Looking back on the emotional period, Fisher later admitted that “I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through,” sharing with Harper’s Bazaar that she feels “really excited for the next chapter.”

That next chapter includes a return to work she’s genuinely enjoying. She has several projects lined up, including Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and the comedy Spa Weekend.

She explained that while her kids remain her top priority, calling them her “true love”, she’s happy to be diving into creative work again.

And with her family flying in from across the globe, it seems this holiday season is bringing Fisher a comforting mix of togetherness, healing, and fresh beginnings.