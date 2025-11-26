 
Meghan Markle finally reacts to shocking claims: 'highly defamatory'

Duchess of Sussex makes key statement to address resurfaced accusations

November 26, 2025

Meghan Markle did not hold herself back from protecting herself from shocking claims that have been resurfacing in the media.

For the unversed, journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis made shocking claims about the Duchess of Sussex and her team's unethical practices related to not returning items after using them during photo shoots.

In 2024, she appeared in Andrew Gold’s podcast Heretics, where she made accusations. However, no proof was given by her.

Notably, the old comments resurfaced after Meghan was seen in a green Galvan gown in the trailer of her Netflix cooking show's holiday special.

Also, the dress was earlier worn by the Duchess in 2022 during a Variety magazine shoot.

Responding to the viral claims, Meghan's team dubbed the comments 'false' and 'defamatory.'

As per GB, her spokesperson stated, "The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory."

"Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements."

