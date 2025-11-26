Glen Powell unleashes killing spree in 'How to Make a Killing'

Glen Powell goes on a calculated murder spree to claim his inheritance in How to Make a Killing.

The first trailer for the A24’s upcoming thriller dropped on Tuesday, November 25, giving fans a taste of what’s in store: A $28B Fortune, a disowned heir, and a deadly plan.

The over-two-minute clip introduces the Anyone But You star as Becket Redfellow, the son of a billionaire heiress who was disowned by her family after getting pregnant.

Down-on-his-luck and totally convinced that he’s the rightful heir to a $28 billion fortune, Becket faced one major problem: seven "rich pricks."

'How to Make a Killing' trailer

His family members, who seemingly don't have an idea that he exists, stand between him and the massive inheritance.

To claim the fortune, the New Yorker sets out to "prune a few branches of the family tree" by eliminating all seven heirs in a darkly comedic, high-stakes mission.

The action-packed trailer shows the 37-year-old wielding a shotgun, dodging bullets, getting cosy with a character played by co-star Jessica Henwick, and even hitching one unlucky relative to an anchor in the middle of the ocean.

With Powell leading and Henwick, Margaret Qualley, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, Ed Harris, and more rounding out the cast, How to Make a Killing is slated for release in February 2026.

The ruthless inheritance drama comes from celebrated indie powerhouse A24, the studio behind films like Hereditary, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Uncut Gems, as well as acclaimed TV projects including Euphoria and Beef.