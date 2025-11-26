 
Geo News

Glen Powell unleashes killing spree in 'How to Make a Killing'

'How to Make a Killing' trailer: Seven lives between Glen Powell and $28B, a fortune worth killing for?

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

Glen Powell unleashes killing spree in How to Make a Killing
Glen Powell unleashes killing spree in 'How to Make a Killing'

Glen Powell goes on a calculated murder spree to claim his inheritance in How to Make a Killing.

The first trailer for the A24’s upcoming thriller dropped on Tuesday, November 25, giving fans a taste of what’s in store: A $28B Fortune, a disowned heir, and a deadly plan.

The over-two-minute clip introduces the Anyone But You star as Becket Redfellow, the son of a billionaire heiress who was disowned by her family after getting pregnant.

Down-on-his-luck and totally convinced that he’s the rightful heir to a $28 billion fortune, Becket faced one major problem: seven "rich pricks."

'How to Make a Killing' trailer

His family members, who seemingly don't have an idea that he exists, stand between him and the massive inheritance.

To claim the fortune, the New Yorker sets out to "prune a few branches of the family tree" by eliminating all seven heirs in a darkly comedic, high-stakes mission.

The action-packed trailer shows the 37-year-old wielding a shotgun, dodging bullets, getting cosy with a character played by co-star Jessica Henwick, and even hitching one unlucky relative to an anchor in the middle of the ocean.

With Powell leading and Henwick, Margaret Qualley, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, Ed Harris, and more rounding out the cast, How to Make a Killing is slated for release in February 2026.

The ruthless inheritance drama comes from celebrated indie powerhouse A24, the studio behind films like Hereditary, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Uncut Gems, as well as acclaimed TV projects including Euphoria and Beef.

More From Entertainment

Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel 'excited' to find his 'identity'
Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel 'excited' to find his 'identity'
Simu Liu gets honest about limited Asian representation in Hollywood
Simu Liu gets honest about limited Asian representation in Hollywood
'Rhoda' star Michael DeLano dies at 84
'Rhoda' star Michael DeLano dies at 84
Did Simon Cowell 'demotivate' Liam Payne about music career?
Did Simon Cowell 'demotivate' Liam Payne about music career?
Noah Schnapp says goodbye to 'two big ending' of his life
Noah Schnapp says goodbye to 'two big ending' of his life
Why Elizabeth Olsen calls aging 'privilege' after filming 'Eternity'
Why Elizabeth Olsen calls aging 'privilege' after filming 'Eternity'
‘Dancing with the Stars' 2025 winner revealed
‘Dancing with the Stars' 2025 winner revealed
Simon Cowell doesn't think he is responsible for Liam Payne's death
Simon Cowell doesn't think he is responsible for Liam Payne's death
Jennifer Aniston makes model out of love Jim Curtis for haircare brand
Jennifer Aniston makes model out of love Jim Curtis for haircare brand