Linda Hamilton talks about mysterious 'Stranger Things' role ahead of finale

Linda Hamilton is stepping into the world of Stranger Things with the same unapologetic attitude that made her an icon.

At 69, the actress says she has no interest in chasing Hollywood’s obsession with youth — and she’s proud of it.

“I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever,” Hamilton tells AARP’s Movies for Grownups. “I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned. And it tells me so much.”

While she avoids cosmetic procedures, she stays committed to physical strength. During filming, she trained three times a week. “It was Pilates, it was yoga, a lot of free weights, machines, cables, everything,” she explained. “I kind of love that… just have a ‘what do you need to loosen up and stretch out today.’”

Hamilton joins season five as Dr Kay, a military scientist operating inside quarantined Hawkins. Although she keeps details close, she confirms the character continues the work of Dr Brenner. Getting the call for the show was a thrill: “I couldn’t wait to tell people. I just couldn’t wait.”

When she’s not on set, Hamilton enjoys a quieter routine in New Orleans. “I’ve found a great balance between work and life,” she said. “I have one credit card… I’m a bit of a minimalist that way.”

For the actress who helped redefine the female action hero, this new chapter is about authenticity, simplicity and embracing every year earned.