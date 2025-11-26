Katy Perry claims $5 million damages over Montecito mansion

Katy Perry has recently sought for around five-million dollars damages from disabled veteran in a lawsuit over $15 million Montecito, California home she purchased more than five years ago.

The Roar hit-maker reportedly purchased this home from Carl Westcott in 2020 when she was in relationship with Orlando Bloom.

However, the businessman backed out of the deal claiming he was weakened due to painkillers when he signed the paperwork with Katy.

Following his action, Katy filed a lawsuit against him over the sale of this mansion and judge even ruled in singer’s favour in May 2024.

The judgement read that Carl “was of sound mind and presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract”.

But in latest court filed, Katy claimed that Carl is “accountable for lost money in rentals as well as for repairs she needed to make on the mansion,” as per legal documents reviewed by Daily Mail.

Therefore, Katy demanded the court to force Carl to pay $4,718,698.95 for damages she alleged that he caused with “extended litigation over the real estate sale”.

The singer said in court documents that Carl “should also pay Katy a total of '$1,343,401.95 for necessary repairs for a total of $4,868,401.95”.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Carl added that it’s Katy who owed money to the veteran in terms of the financials involved.