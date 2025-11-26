 
'DWTS' champion Robert Irwin hints at exciting plans with Witney Carson

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson headed for their next adventure together

Geo News Digital Desk
November 26, 2025

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson headed for their next adventure together
Robert Irwin and Witney Carson headed for their next adventure together

Dancing With the Stars 2025 winner Robert Irwin is not taking time off to bask in his victory, as he has a packed schedule ahead.

The 21-year-old who hosts the Australian I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here show, is flying to South Africa to work on another show.

Speaking about his projects, Irwin said, “I go to New York and then straight to South Africa to film another show over there. And then I’m back home [in Australia],” in conversation with E! News.

However, the ballroom dance champion is not parting ways with his dance partner Witney Carson, as he told the outlet, “Witney’s coming down to Australia.”

Carson joined in to say, “I am, next spring, I’m there. You’re not getting rid of me that easy!”

This comes after the professional choreographer, 32, and Irwin have been working day in and out for their dance competition.

The two built a wholesome bond on the show, connecting on a deeper level as friends, which translated into their performances, and fans were left amazed by their chemistry on stage.

