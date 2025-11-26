Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott step out for rare public outing

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott made a rare public appearance over the weekend.

The couple, who began dating earlier this year, took their romance to Paradise, Nevada, where they attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

For the race-track outing, the former One Direction star sported a greyish-black velour tracksuit with red detailing. He accessorised his casual look with classic black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Love Island alum looked stylish in a blue denim co-ord set. She completed her outfit with a pair of black leather boots.

The Lemonade singer and his girlfriend were joined in the paddock by Hollywood A-listers including Beyoncé, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The racing enthusiasts watched Dutch driver Max Verstappen cruise to victory, while British contender Lewis Hamilton finished in a lowly 10th place on Saturday, November 22.

Although it was a disastrous night for the Ferrari driver, he gained two positions after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified.

Louis, 33, and Zara tend to keep their romance under the radar and rarely make public appearances.

With only a few paparazzi photos, often taken from secretive angles, ever surfacing, their latest appearance at the event marked a significant moment.

The two first got linked in March 2025, when they were reportedly seen together in Suffolk.

Their relationship became more public in April 2025, with both posting photos from the same concerts and the model sharing a photo that subtly featured Louis's tattoo.

After a fan frenzy they finally made it Instagram official in August 2025, and reportedly started living together.

"They're smitten and she has been spending all of her time at his place, she's pretty much moved in," a source told The Sun. "Zara has even started making her social media videos from there instead of her parents' [home]."