Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy reveals biggest truth of life

Chelsy Davy, the Duke of Sussex's ex-girlfriend, shares life's biggest secret

November 26, 2025

Prince Harrys ex Chelsy Davy shares truth about secret nuptials
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy shares truth about 'secret nuptials'

Chelsy, who was in a relationship with the Duke of Sussex from 2004 to 2011, shared interesting family details in the newest post.

Turning to Instagram on Wednesday, Harry's former flame, who was a guest at his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, released series of incredible sun-soaked wedding photos with details of her secret nuptials in Mauritius.

The jewellery designer wrote: "Did a thing on my favourite place - see link in bio."

In the sizzling photos, Chelsy is seen wearing a beautiful booho-inspired linen outfit, adorned with beige palm-tree leaf design.

She revealed her special connection to the island in conversation with The Evening Standard, saying: "I've been coming here since I was four years old, so there are too many to choose from. My husband, Sam Cutmore-Scott, would, I'm sure, want me to mention our wedding day on the beach at the Paradis [Paradis Beachcomber hotel]."

But the Island is certainly more than a wedding destination for the mother-of-two who has since been inspired to relocate there with her husband Sam and their two children, Leo, born in 2022, and a daughter, Chloe, born in 2024.

"We got locked down on the island while visiting my parents during COVID, and while we were here, we got a bit further under the skin of the place from a non-holidaying perspective. We’re now in the process of moving out here (semi-) full time," she told the publication.

Chesy tried to explain people that Mauritius is not just a holiday destination, but it’s so much more than that.

Previously, in a written testimony filed to the High Court in London during his case agaisnt the UK tabloids, Harry said, 'the prying eyes of the tabloids' strained his relationship with the Zimbabwe-born businesswoman.

