Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy reveals biggest truth of life

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy shares truth about 'secret nuptials'

Chelsy, who was in a relationship with the Duke of Sussex from 2004 to 2011, shared interesting family details in the newest post.

Turning to Instagram on Wednesday, Harry's former flame, who was a guest at his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, released series of incredible sun-soaked wedding photos with details of her secret nuptials in Mauritius.

The jewellery designer wrote: "Did a thing on my favourite place - see link in bio."

In the sizzling photos, Chelsy is seen wearing a beautiful booho-inspired linen outfit, adorned with beige palm-tree leaf design.

She revealed her special connection to the island in conversation with The Evening Standard, saying: "I've been coming here since I was four years old, so there are too many to choose from. My husband, Sam Cutmore-Scott, would, I'm sure, want me to mention our wedding day on the beach at the Paradis [Paradis Beachcomber hotel]."

But the Island is certainly more than a wedding destination for the mother-of-two who has since been inspired to relocate there with her husband Sam and their two children, Leo, born in 2022, and a daughter, Chloe, born in 2024.

"We got locked down on the island while visiting my parents during COVID, and while we were here, we got a bit further under the skin of the place from a non-holidaying perspective. We’re now in the process of moving out here (semi-) full time," she told the publication.

Chesy tried to explain people that Mauritius is not just a holiday destination, but it’s so much more than that.

Previously, in a written testimony filed to the High Court in London during his case agaisnt the UK tabloids, Harry said, 'the prying eyes of the tabloids' strained his relationship with the Zimbabwe-born businesswoman.