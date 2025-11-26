2025 celebrity breakups: From quiet separations to messy splits

The year 2025, while for some like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez opened doors to engagements and happily-ever-afters, it slammed shut for many other Hollywood power couples.

Fans were left shocked and heartbroken by some romances and marriages that fizzled out, such as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, Christina Perri and Paul Constabile,

Here are all the couples that did not survive 2025:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (January 2005 – September 2025)

The Australian actress and American singer’s love story began in January 2005, when the pair crossed paths at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.

They got engaged in May 2006, and married a month later.

Their marriage spanned for over 20 years, welcoming two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Following their 19th anniversary, they marked their last public appearance as a couple at at FIFA Club World Cup match on June 20, 2025. After that reported by several outlets Urban moved out of their house in Nashville.

By September 29, 2025, People Magazine confirmed their split with Kidman filing for divorce, requesting primary custody of their daughters.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (January 2016 – June 2025)

The beloved popstar born, Katheryn Hudson, and Hollywood heartthrob, Orlando Bloom had a roller-coaster of romance which went down in flames in just nine-years.

The couple first sparked attraction at 2016 afterparty and then briefly split in 2017. However, they quickly reconciled and got engaged in 2019.

The couple then welcomed their bundle of joy, baby girl Daisy Dove in 2020, but their relationship strained under career presures.

And on June 25, People magazine confirmed that they’ve ended their engagement after nine years.

"They're pretty much done," the source said. "I don’t really see them being able to turn things around here."

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin (October 2017 – June 2025)

Introduced by mutual friends, the lowkey romance of 50 Shades of Grey actress and A Sky Full of Stars crooner came tumbling down after eight years.

After making their their first joint appearance in February 2018.

Later, a source broke the news of their engagement to People magazine in March 2024, saying, Johnson and Martin got “engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married.”

However, the lovely couple was last seen in Malibu on May 16, 2025.

Days later a fan at Coldplay’s concert filmed Martin claiming himself “single” and Johnson was spotted without her ring.

Finally, on June 7, People magazine confirmed their breakup, with one source confirming, “It feels final this time.”

Rami Malek and Emma Corin (July 2023 – April 2025)

Lasting for only two years, The Crown star and Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody actor has a low-key affair.

They sparked romance rumours in July 2023 after being spotted at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Hyde Park London, being cosy with each other.

They become more public by September 2023, when the couple made their first public appearance at the US Open matches while sitting next to each other.

Skip to January 2025, Malek in an interview with The Guardian gushed about Corrin by calling her “Em”, “my partner” and “that person.”

However, the pet words didn’t last long as the couple called it off on April 13, 2025 with the People magazine and E! News confirming the breakup.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino (October 2019 – March 2025)

Sweeney and Davino parted their ways after four years of dating, engagement and eventually calling off their wedding.

The couple first met in late 2018 when they were spotted attending a few events together.

Confirming their relationship in 2019, the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger in 2022, with People Magazine confirming their engagement.

Later, Sweeney admitted that Davino is “Man of my dreams” at SNL in March 2024.

However, in March 2025 a source admitted to the outlet that their relationship has been “rocky for a long time.”

Eventually, on March 21, Sweeney called off the wedding with Davino.

Lily Allen and David Harbour (January 2019 – February 2025)

David Harbour and Lily Allen had a dramatic relationship with a messy ending.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in January 2019, and tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020.

They kept their married life away from the spotlight until signs if strain began to surface.

Sadly, they quietly split after four years in February 2025, source told People magazine, “Their marriage has been crumbling and they have split.”

On October 24, 2025 Allen released West End Girl, which seemed to reveal details of their breakup.

The album revealed a brutal story of marital turmoil and betrayal, portraying her muse as an emotionally manipulative sex addict.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas (February 2025 – October 2025)

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas has the briefest and dramatic love affair of the year.

The pair was spotted for the first time having dinner in London a day before Valentine’s Day, with source claiming that the meeting was about, “potential collaborations down the line.”

Following that in April, just before de Armas’s birthday, TMZ revealed pictures of them in a helicopter with Cruise at the wheel.

Since then, throughout Spring and Summer they were spotted having helicopter rides and leisure walking in London. They even went on a vacation together in Menorca, Spain.

However, in October, People magazine reported that de Armas and Cruise are just friends and were never an official couple.

Days later, Us Weekly claimed that Cruise and de Armas did recently end a more romantic connection.

“Tom and Ana are done for now,” a source told the outlet.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (April 2021 – January 2025)

The high profile on-and-of relationship of Hollywood heartthrobs Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez following their breakup in 2004, rekindled in 2021.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas.

They then went on to live a blissful married life, from supporting each other careers to having matching tattoos. But with the passage of time reports of tension in Lopez and Affleck’s relationship started to rise.

On May 17, 2024, People magazine reported that the couple wasn't publicly photographed together for 47 days.

Ultimately, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, with actress revealing that she doesn’t regret split from her ex-lover.

On January 6, 2025, the couple finalised their divorce.

Hugh Jackman and Debora-Lee Furness (April 1996 – May 2025)

One of the longest relationship spanning over 27 years of marriage, the Logan star and Shame actress surprised their fans with their announcement of separation.

The couple tied the knot on April 11 and later went on to adopt their son Oscar in 2000 and daughter Ava in 2005.

Through the years the they supported one another in their careers, with Jackman in 2016, in an appearance on The Ellen Show praised his wife confessing, "She's the greatest thing that ever happened to me.”

The couple then shocked the fans as they announced on September 13, 2023 that they are amicably ending their marriage after 27 years.

On June 12, 2025, Furness and Jackman finalised their divorce.

Christina Perri and Paul Costabile (December 2013 – November 2025)

Christina Perri and Paul Costabile had a turbulent and volatile relationship, what began with attraction ended in packing up bags and going separate ways.

The couple first met in December 2013, during an interview at an iHeartRadio studio where Costabile was a DJ.

As their love blossomed they announced their engagement on Instagram in June 2017, and on December 12, 2017, they got married.

Later they welcomed their first born daughter Carmella Stanley Costabile on January 2018 and second child Pixie in October 2022.

Soon they began suffering bumps in their relationship in early 2025 as the insider hinted that they are “growing apart.”

On November 3rd, People magazine reported that Perri filed for divorce from Costabile after seven years of marriage with musician listing the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences."

From fast-forward flings to decade long resilient romances which went down in flames, the year 2025 unfortunately did not turned out be a lucky charm for many Hollywood celebrities.