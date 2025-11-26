Justin Bieber appears upset on drive after no birthday post for Hailey

The couple has been married for nearly six years

Justin Bieber looked visibly upset as he headed out in Palm Springs, California, with his Hailey on Tuesday.

The stay singer, 31, did not publicly wish the model a happy 29th birthday over the weekend, despite the pair spending quality time together.

The couple were seen driving in their $200K electric Mercedes G-Wagon. In terms of their looks, Justin wore a bright pink hoodie, while Hailey opted for a khaki jacket and kept her hair back with a headband.

What caught fans' attention was Hailey's Instagram post on Sunday, showing her spending time with her family, holding hands and strolling with Justin, and writing: 'best week ringing in 29.'

Hailey even posed a picture of their son Jack Blues while sporting a bunny-earned beanie.

That same day, she reshared numerous birthday tributes from her famous friends, including Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey, JustinSkye, Camila Morrone and even Justin's favourite musician Eddie Benjamin.

Recently the Rhode founder, 29, answered fan questions and confirmed that she regularly borrows clothes from her husband.

In a new episode of GQ's Actually Me, Hailey said: 'All the time. We share each other's clothes. I steal sweats and tees-the typical things you take from a boyfriend or husband.'

Back in 2023, the model posted an Instagram photo wearing an outfit sourced entirely from Justin's wardrobe.

For those unfamiliar, the couple has been married for nearly six years. They first began dating in 2015 and rekindled their on/off romance in 2018, three months after Justin's split with Selena Gomez.