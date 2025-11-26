 
Geo News

Tina O'Brien 'dumps' boyfriend Adam Fadle as romance was not going anywhere

The relationship came just months after the collapse of her seven-year marriage to ex-husband Adam Crofts

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

Friends claim Adam was left stunned, as he believed the relationship had long-term potential
Friends claim Adam was left stunned, as he believed the relationship had long-term potential

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has called off her relationship with boyfriend Adam Fadle, the Daily Mail can reveal. 

The soap actress, 42, began dating the millionaire designer over the summer, with the pair going public when they were spotted at her co-star Jack P Shepherd's wedding in July.

However, insiders say Tina, who plays Sarah Platt on Coronation Street, ended the romance after admitting it 'wasn't going anywhere' and that she didn't want to invest energy in something 'that was never going to last.'

Friends claim Adam, 38, was left stunned, as he believed the relationship had long-term potential and cherished the time they spent together. 

Meanwhile, Tina removed all photos of the couple from her Instagram, including snaps from a romantic September holiday to Greece, making it clear the whirlwind fling has come to an end.

The relationship came just months after the collapse of her seven-year marriage to ex-husband Adam Crofts, with the pair reportedly parting ways last Christmas.

A friend told the Daily Mail: 'Tina loved being with Adam, it was exactly what she needed after her marriage ended.

'They had fun together, and he was refreshingly different from her previous partners. But she soon realised her heart wasn't fully in it and didn't want to invest in something she knew deep down wasn't going anywhere.'

'Adam was disappointed, as he felt differently, but accepted it when Tina deleted all their photos from Instagram.'

Tina was later seen for the first time since the split and looked visibly upset while out for a walk with her dog.

For those unfamiliar, Tina and Adam met through mutual friends in Cheshire and quickly hit it off after a few dates. 

More From Entertainment

Bindi Irwin reacts to brother Robert following in her 'DWTS' footsteps
Bindi Irwin reacts to brother Robert following in her 'DWTS' footsteps
Holly Ramsay keeps calm amid family drama with glamorous post
Holly Ramsay keeps calm amid family drama with glamorous post
Miles Teller shares rare insights on finding 'soulmate' Keleigh
Miles Teller shares rare insights on finding 'soulmate' Keleigh
Pam Hogg designer to Beyoncé and Lady Gaga passes away
Pam Hogg designer to Beyoncé and Lady Gaga passes away
Dua Lipa 'excited' ahead of debut concert in peru
Dua Lipa 'excited' ahead of debut concert in peru
Justin Bieber appears upset on drive after no birthday post for Hailey
Justin Bieber appears upset on drive after no birthday post for Hailey
Taylor Swift brings nostalgia to 'TLOAS' with unexpected remix
Taylor Swift brings nostalgia to 'TLOAS' with unexpected remix
Kris Jenner offers rare insight into her relationship with her mother
Kris Jenner offers rare insight into her relationship with her mother
Helen Skelton makes major post divorce move amid Gethin Jones' romance buzz video
Helen Skelton makes major post divorce move amid Gethin Jones' romance buzz