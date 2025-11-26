Tina O'Brien 'dumps' boyfriend Adam Fadle as romance was not going anywhere

Friends claim Adam was left stunned, as he believed the relationship had long-term potential

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has called off her relationship with boyfriend Adam Fadle, the Daily Mail can reveal.

The soap actress, 42, began dating the millionaire designer over the summer, with the pair going public when they were spotted at her co-star Jack P Shepherd's wedding in July.

However, insiders say Tina, who plays Sarah Platt on Coronation Street, ended the romance after admitting it 'wasn't going anywhere' and that she didn't want to invest energy in something 'that was never going to last.'

Friends claim Adam, 38, was left stunned, as he believed the relationship had long-term potential and cherished the time they spent together.

Meanwhile, Tina removed all photos of the couple from her Instagram, including snaps from a romantic September holiday to Greece, making it clear the whirlwind fling has come to an end.

The relationship came just months after the collapse of her seven-year marriage to ex-husband Adam Crofts, with the pair reportedly parting ways last Christmas.

A friend told the Daily Mail: 'Tina loved being with Adam, it was exactly what she needed after her marriage ended.

'They had fun together, and he was refreshingly different from her previous partners. But she soon realised her heart wasn't fully in it and didn't want to invest in something she knew deep down wasn't going anywhere.'

'Adam was disappointed, as he felt differently, but accepted it when Tina deleted all their photos from Instagram.'

Tina was later seen for the first time since the split and looked visibly upset while out for a walk with her dog.

For those unfamiliar, Tina and Adam met through mutual friends in Cheshire and quickly hit it off after a few dates.