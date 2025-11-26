 
Jessie Buckley shares surprising reaction to 'Hamnet' Oscar nomination

'Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley responds to raving movie reviews

Geo News Digital Desk
November 26, 2025

Hamnet star Jessie Buckley responds to raving movie reviews
'Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley responds to raving movie reviews

Jessie Buckley recently received an Oscar nomination for her new movie, Hamnet, but she hasn’t truly processed the big news.

The 35-year-old actress is multitasking with the movie promotions, and her recent personal project: a newborn baby.

The I’m Thinking of Ending Things star shared that she is just trying to be “present” as she moves through her mom duties and Hollywood star schedule.

“I'm also a new mom so, like, most of the time I'm changing a nappy and coming to things like this,” said the Irish actress, in conversation with People Magazine.

Speaking of the movie based on Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel of the same name, Buckley shared that she is “really proud to be putting this film out in the world, and I'm so happy that it's been responded to in the way it has.”

The Lost Daughter actress added that her true pleasure lies in “making anything at all,” while the applause and awards are just a cherry on top.

“I haven't fully worked out how I feel about that,” Buckley said about being recognised for the Oscars.

The Men actress joined the star-studded cast of the Chloe Zhao movie, alongside Joe Alwyn, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and more.

