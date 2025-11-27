Eminem fights back against ‘Real Housewives' stars in explosive legal battle

Eminem fights back against ‘Real Housewives' star in explosive legal battle

Eminem is caught up in a legal clash with two Real Housewives of Potomac stars.

The 53-year-old rapper, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, claimed that Gizelle Bryant and former castmate Robyn Dixon were harassing him over a deposition, a legal meeting where got to answer questions under oath about their ongoing feud.

The fight began in 2023 when Bryant, 55, and Dixon, 46, tried to trademark their Reasonably Shady podcast.

Eminem, famously known as Slim Shady, opposed the move, saying the word “shady” was too close to his brand. However, the disagreement has since turned into more than two years of back-and-forth legal battles.

The Housewives said scheduling the rapper’s deposition was nearly impossible, claiming that they were finally given a two-hour window on October 29 starting at 2 p.m., which they said caused issues for their legal team.

They also accused Eminem’s lawyers of not cooperating in good faith and called the scheduling a “take it or leave it” offer.

The Mockingbird rapper’s legal team hit back on November 11, saying the complaints were exaggerated, as they said he could attend later in the day if needed.

Manager Paul Rosenberg added that Eminem spends his mornings in the studio recording new music and missing sessions would disrupt his work and collaborators.

The Rap God hitmaker’s team called the Housewives’ motion an attempt to harass him over a minor scheduling issue.

Moreover, the Patent and Trademark Office has not yet made a decision, and neither side commented further.