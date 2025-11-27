‘Stranger Things' fans face setback ahead of finale premiere

‘Stranger Things’ fan faces setback ahead of finale premiere

Stranger Things fifth and final season has officially kicked off but caused some trouble for the fans.

The volume one of season finale premiered on Netflix on November 26th, but the platform crashed soon after the first four episodes were dropped.

Fans were left in a fit of rage and anxiety and took to social media to collectively have a meltdown.

One user wrote on X, "NETFLIX FIX YOURSELF RIGHT NOW BRO, IVE BEEN WAITING THREE YEARS."

Another penned, "It seems Netflix didn’t expect such massive traffic."

One fan shared a hack on viewing new episodes, saying, "Go back to the last episode u watched and skip to season 5 only way it worked for me."

"Fix it before I portal to 1986 with a VHS," wrote another user.

The streaming platform quickly came to the rescue as the crash didn’t last long.

"Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes," a streamer representative told People magazine.

The hurdle in streaming was unexpected and disappointing because, hours earlier the series’ co-creator Ross Duffer claimed on his Instagram Stories post that "Netflix increased bandwidth by 30 percent to avoid a crash."

As of now, It’s working smoothly and fans are gearing up for its second volume which is slated for premiere on Christmas.

The series epic season finale will see Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and more in their reprised roles, as they face off against the mysterious Upside Down for the last time.

Stranger Things season five volume three will be released on December 31, with limited theatrical release in over 350 theatres across USA and Canada on New Year’s Day.