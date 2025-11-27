'Titanic' director turned down 'Wicked' for one major reason

James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is coming out on December 19

James Cameron almost directed the Wicked musical years before Jon M. Chu came on board.

In a recent interview, the Avatar director revealed that he really loves musicals and would love to make some one day.

During the chat, Cameron confirmed that he almost made the Wicked musical and even had a meeting with the Universal Pictures, but due to one reason, he backed out of the project.

While speaking at The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, the Titanic director opened, “The kind of movies that I like to watch, let’s say Dune or even Wicked. I almost made Wicked back when.”

He confessed, “I really love the story; I mean The Wizard of Oz is one of my favourite [movies]. This is going back 15 years.”

Unfortunately, James "could not find the song", which is why it didn’t work out for him.

However, he has admitted that he is open to the possibility of making a musical one day, especially since his favourite movie is a musical, Wizard of Oz.

Presently, Cameron is looking forward to the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is slated to release on December 19.

James was supposed to make a film on Wicked 15 years ago, but years later, the project finally came into being with the Jon as director.

The Crazy Rich Asians director’s Wicked movies feature Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater in lead roles.