Future Queen Kate's decisive move sparks trouble with Camilla

There were already some simmering tensions between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla as the Princess of Wales earned a special place with King Charles.

The current Queen and the future Queen were seen somewhat at odds as Camilla appeared rude and uncomfortable towards Kate during the US State Banquet in September, as Kate received all the attention.

Troubles seemed to have been escalating well before it as Princess Kate took a major step to bridge the gap between Prince Harry and the monarch, following a years-long rift.

The Duke of Sussex reunited with the King in September during his UK tour, as the father and son had a delightful ‘private tea’ Clarence House. Camilla was not present during this interaction and royal sources claim that the Queen Consort is furious with Kate for her peace mission.

Camilla “cannot believe that Kate is continuing to stick up for Harry after everything he’s said,” an insider told Heat World. “She says it’s gone on far too long and needs to stop. She’s told Kate flat out that she’s being naïve and reckless.”

Even though the Prince and Princess of Wales were occupied with royal engagements of their own at the time, sources insist that Kate has continued to take a strong stance for Harry even though William is not keen on making amends with his estranged brother.

Camilla “fully supports William’s zero-tolerance policy of no forgiveness” and wants Charles to do the same. She allegedly believes that if it weren't for Kate, there would not be any way that Harry could have found his way back to the royal fold.

Reports have claimed that Harry continues to stay in contact with his father after the meeting and there is progress being made in their relationship.

Camilla’s grievances towards Harry are justified since the Duke called her a “wicked stepmother” in his memoir, Spare, and went on to claim that she was selling intel to the press to rebuild her image.