 
Geo News

Future Queen Kate's decisive move sparks trouble with Camilla

Kate Middleton invites Queen Camilla’s ‘nightmare’ into Palace as King Charles approves key meeting

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Future Queen Kates decisive move sparks trouble with Camilla
Future Queen Kate's decisive move sparks trouble with Camilla  

There were already some simmering tensions between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla as the Princess of Wales earned a special place with King Charles.

The current Queen and the future Queen were seen somewhat at odds as Camilla appeared rude and uncomfortable towards Kate during the US State Banquet in September, as Kate received all the attention.

Troubles seemed to have been escalating well before it as Princess Kate took a major step to bridge the gap between Prince Harry and the monarch, following a years-long rift.

The Duke of Sussex reunited with the King in September during his UK tour, as the father and son had a delightful ‘private tea’ Clarence House. Camilla was not present during this interaction and royal sources claim that the Queen Consort is furious with Kate for her peace mission.

Camilla “cannot believe that Kate is continuing to stick up for Harry after everything he’s said,” an insider told Heat World. “She says it’s gone on far too long and needs to stop. She’s told Kate flat out that she’s being naïve and reckless.”

Even though the Prince and Princess of Wales were occupied with royal engagements of their own at the time, sources insist that Kate has continued to take a strong stance for Harry even though William is not keen on making amends with his estranged brother.

Camilla “fully supports William’s zero-tolerance policy of no forgiveness” and wants Charles to do the same. She allegedly believes that if it weren't for Kate, there would not be any way that Harry could have found his way back to the royal fold.

Reports have claimed that Harry continues to stay in contact with his father after the meeting and there is progress being made in their relationship.

Camilla’s grievances towards Harry are justified since the Duke called her a “wicked stepmother” in his memoir, Spare, and went on to claim that she was selling intel to the press to rebuild her image.

More From Royals

Andrew's millions to Virginia Giuffre spark family feud
Andrew's millions to Virginia Giuffre spark family feud
Prince William makes positive remarks on future as Archie, Lilibet ‘do good'
Prince William makes positive remarks on future as Archie, Lilibet ‘do good'
King Charles holds private Palace meeting as Harry's legal team takes action
King Charles holds private Palace meeting as Harry's legal team takes action
Meghan Markle teases royal beginning in special announcement: ‘full circle'
Meghan Markle teases royal beginning in special announcement: ‘full circle'
Kensington Palace shares update as Prince William reconnects with family
Kensington Palace shares update as Prince William reconnects with family
Archie, Lilibet make debut at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's charity
Archie, Lilibet make debut at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's charity
Meghan Markle sparks concern with latest clip
Meghan Markle sparks concern with latest clip
Duchess of Kent's bizarre habit revealed by daughter after her death
Duchess of Kent's bizarre habit revealed by daughter after her death
Andrew's move to Sandringham could put beloved Corgis in peril
Andrew's move to Sandringham could put beloved Corgis in peril