Jeff Brazier seen without wedding ring after announcing split from Kate

Jeff and Kate tied the knot on September 15, 2018

Geo News Digital Desk
November 27, 2025

The TV presenter has been keeping himself busy filming in Iceland for ITV in the wake of the separation

Jeff Brazier made a much-awaited public appearance for the first time since announcing his split from his wife of sever years, Kate.

The TV presenter, has been keeping himself busy filming in Iceland for ITV in the wake of the separation.

On Thursday morning Jeff was spotted at Heathrow airport, appearing serious as he wheeled his luggage through arrivals.

What caught fans' attention was that he was seen without his wedding ring, after previously appearing on TV without the band earlier this week.

In a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, Jeff Jeff, 46, revealed that their marriage broke down over the summer after they realised they could no longer make each other happy.

Just one day later, Jeff was back on screen and live on GMB, broadcasting from Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon.

In the photos shared to Instagram, he took a dip in the Blue Lagoon before wrapping up warm to explore a cave.

Jeff captioned his post: 'Day 2 & 3 Iceland Shoot for Good Morning Britain &Lorraine.

'Locations: ice caves, Immersive volcano Exhibit, Northern Lights observation deck..@perlanmuseumiceland.'

Alongside a throwback photo with Kate, Jeff reflected on the difficult year they had faced.

However, Jeff and Kate tied the knot on September 15, 2018.

