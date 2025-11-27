 
Geo News

Molly Mae Hague enjoys ballet day with Bambi after emotional weekend

The Maebe founder, 26, shares Bambi, two, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, also 26

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

In the pictures the multimillionaire influencer wore grey jogging bottoms, a black leather jacket
In the pictures the multimillionaire influencer wore grey jogging bottoms, a black leather jacket

Molly-Mae Hague was seen in her element as she spent quality time with her daughter Bambi while taking her to a ballet class in Cheshire on Thursday.

The Maebe founder, 26, shares Bambi, two, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, also 26.

For the unversed, the pair met on Love Island in 2019. In the pictures shared by the Daily Mail, the multimillionaire influencer wore grey jogging bottoms, a black leather jacket, and brown Ugg boots.

During the outing, Molly-Mae's Gordon, also joined them.

Molly-Mae revealed she was brought to tears after her daughter Bambi "humbled" her by throwing “one nonstop tantrum” throughout the weekend.

In a previous post, the entrepreneur and reality star shared a heartwarming photo of herself kissing and cuddling Bambi at a coffee shop But Molly admitted that the “one cute moment made her forget” how she had been “in tears” earlier in the day because her toddler had put both her and Tommy “through their paces.”

She wrote: “Toddler: 1, Mummy: 0. Parenthood summed up… An hour before this pic I was in tears after a full weekend of basically one constant tantrum… And then one cute moment makes you forget it all.”

She continued: “She certainly put mum and dad through their paces this weekend.”

“I got cocky and started telling everyone we’d massively turned a corner… This weekend humbled me.”

It comes after Molly confessed she should have “waited a few years” before starting a family and now feels “pressure” to give her daughter Bambi a sibling.

More From Entertainment

Selena Gomez's mother-in-law calls 911 while hiding from home invaders
Selena Gomez's mother-in-law calls 911 while hiding from home invaders
Millie Bobby Brown thanks the Duffer Brothers for 'taking a chance' on her
Millie Bobby Brown thanks the Duffer Brothers for 'taking a chance' on her
Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving in jail: See details
Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving in jail: See details
Kevin Spacey faces new assault claims
Kevin Spacey faces new assault claims
Jenny McCarthy shares update on horrible health scare
Jenny McCarthy shares update on horrible health scare
Jeff Brazier shows strength with ice-cave shoot following marriage breakdown
Jeff Brazier shows strength with ice-cave shoot following marriage breakdown
Quentin Tarantino renews debate over 'Hunger Games', 'Battle Royale'
Quentin Tarantino renews debate over 'Hunger Games', 'Battle Royale'
Inside Kate Winslet's emotional journey making 'Goodbye June'
Inside Kate Winslet's emotional journey making 'Goodbye June'
Hit and Flop Music 2025: From Taylor Swift, Lorde to Miley Cyrus
Hit and Flop Music 2025: From Taylor Swift, Lorde to Miley Cyrus