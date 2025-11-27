 
Selena Gomez's mother-in-law calls 911 while hiding from home invaders

Benny Blanco's mother Sandra Levin was home alone at night when she heard her sliding glass door shatter

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco have publicly reacted to the incident
Selena Gomez’s mother-in-law found herself in a terrifying situation this week as burglars invaded her home.

Sandra Levin, the mother of Selena Gomez’s husband Benny Blanco, was home alone when two burglars broke into her Studio City, California home on Monday, November 24, reports ABC7

Thankfully, the responding LAPD officers confirmed Sandra was unharmed. The police did not name her directly, but neighbours and records confirmed the home belonged to Levin, and that it had been hit several times as crime in the neighbourhood increased.

It was nighttime when Sandra heard her sliding glass door shatter. She immediately barricaded herself in the bathroom and called 911 after hearing the suspects enter the house. NBC 4 reported that she heard them walk upstairs and open the bedroom door. When she peeked out, the masked intruders saw her and ran.

By the time officers arrived around 9:15 p.m., the LAPD said the suspects had already fled. Sadra told police the intruders kicked the bathroom door off its hinges before taking off.

Before leaving, the pair reportedly ransacked multiple rooms and escaped with undisclosed property. Investigators have not confirmed what was stolen. 

Police said they are searching for two men wearing dark clothing and masks, and it remains unclear whether they were armed.

The case has now been turned over to detectives.

As of Thursday, neither Benny Blanco nor his wife Selena Gomez had commented publicly on the break-in.

