Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman enjoy family boat trip ahead of Netflix show

Lauren has been in relationship with the music mogul Simon, 66, since 2013

November 27, 2025

 Lauren  has recently shared her feelings about the release of Simon's upcoming Netflix show

Simon Cowell and his sweet family were seen having fun together ahead of his new Netflix talent show. 

Despite the anticipation surrounding the launch, the star was spotted enjoying a boat trip with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, their son and his stepson on Wednesday.

The socialite, 48, looked in her element as she posed in a skimpy white bikini while sitting alongside her family in the back of the boat. 

For the unversed, Lauren has been in relationship with the music mogul Simon, 66, since 2013 and recently changed her Instagram handle to Lauren Cowell, 65, hinting that the pair have already tied the knot. 

Simon and Lauren shares son Eric, 11, while Lauren is also mother to 19-year-old Adam, whom she shares with her businessman ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

She captioned one post: 'Grateful for this. Wishing everyone a happy thanksgiving. Whether you celebrate it or not.' 

In another update,  Lauren revealed she had enjoyed a padel session with her girl friends, writing in the caption: 'That was fun!'

It comes after Lauren shared her feelings about the release of Simon's upcoming Netflix show.

The recently released trailer features several moments with Lauren, where she expresses concern over Simon's health, at one point, even walks out of filming after a tense exchange.

