Sharon Osbourne latest act made Ozzy fans emotional

Geo News Digital Desk
November 27, 2025

Sharon Osbourne broke cover as she stepped out with her daughter Kelly at London event

The 73-year-old attended a glamorous London event hosted by designer Rebecca Vallance along with her 41-year-old daughter.

The TV personality dressed in a striking red gown held onto Kelly’s hands as the two posed for photographs.

Kelly donned a pale pink halterneck dress as the pair marked a united front at the star-studded gathering.

The London event was Sharon’s first public outing since the funeral in Birmingham.

Guests included Holly Valance, Amber Le Bon, and Zara Tindall, adding glamour to the event.

Ozzy breathed his last July 22 at his Buckinghamshire home after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

His family confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement:

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

A procession in his hometown of Birmingham, England took place, following which he was laid to rest July 31.

His death came only two weeks after the legend performed a concert with his bandmates at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

