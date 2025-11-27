Princess Kate returns to headlines with bold move

Princess Kate returned to spotlight with her latest appearance, supporting mental health charity as its patron.

The Princess of Wales put on a brave face as she headed to Anna Freud in London to discuss the role of relationships in shaping children's future.

The future queen showed off her confidence as she discussed the vital role of relationships and connection in shaping babies, children and young people's future life outcomes.

Royal commentator Rebecca English also shared the video of the Princess Kate, wo devotes her time to supporting a number of charitable causes and organisations, several of which are centred around providing children with the best possible start in life.

Kate Middleton stepped out to support one of her longest-standing causes, kids' mental health. It has been 10 years since her first visit to Anna Freud, and she became the royal patron in 2016

Princess Catherine, 43, continued pushing the message that what happens in the first years of a young child’s life has a profound influence.

She was warmly received by the charity's Chief Executive, Professor Eamon McCrory, who exchanged words with the future queen.

Anna Freud works to improve mental health care for babes, children and young people through science and clinical innovation, is collaborating with Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood on an ambitious development program, in partnership with the U.K.’s Institute of Health Visiting.