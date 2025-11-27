 
Geo News

Princess Kate returns to headlines with bold move

Kate Middleton's new video released as she steps out in London

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

November 27, 2025

Princess Kate returns to headlines with bold move
Princess Kate returns to headlines with bold move

Princess Kate returned to spotlight with her latest appearance, supporting mental health charity as its patron.

The Princess of Wales put on a brave face as she headed to Anna Freud in London to discuss the role of relationships in shaping children's future.

The future queen showed off her confidence as she discussed the vital role of relationships and connection in shaping babies, children and young people's future life outcomes.

Royal commentator Rebecca English also shared the video of the Princess Kate, wo devotes her time to supporting a number of charitable causes and organisations, several of which are centred around providing children with the best possible start in life.

Kate Middleton stepped out to support one of her longest-standing causes, kids' mental health. It has been 10 years since her first visit to Anna Freud, and she became the royal patron in 2016

Princess Catherine, 43, continued pushing the message that what happens in the first years of a young child’s life has a profound influence.

She was  warmly received by the charity's Chief Executive, Professor Eamon McCrory, who exchanged words with the future queen.

Anna Freud works to improve mental health care for babes, children and young people through science and clinical innovation, is collaborating with Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood on an ambitious development program, in partnership with the U.K.’s Institute of Health Visiting.

More From Royals

Buckingham Palace issues new change in line of succession
Buckingham Palace issues new change in line of succession
Queen Camilla fulfils lifelong wish as Sarah Ferguson suffers setback
Queen Camilla fulfils lifelong wish as Sarah Ferguson suffers setback
Andrew's millions to Virginia Giuffre spark family feud
Andrew's millions to Virginia Giuffre spark family feud
Prince William makes positive remarks on future as Archie, Lilibet ‘do good'
Prince William makes positive remarks on future as Archie, Lilibet ‘do good'
King Charles holds private Palace meeting as Harry's legal team takes action
King Charles holds private Palace meeting as Harry's legal team takes action
Meghan Markle teases royal beginning in special announcement: ‘full circle'
Meghan Markle teases royal beginning in special announcement: ‘full circle'
Kensington Palace shares update as Prince William reconnects with family
Kensington Palace shares update as Prince William reconnects with family
Archie, Lilibet make debut at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's charity
Archie, Lilibet make debut at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's charity
Meghan Markle sparks concern with latest clip
Meghan Markle sparks concern with latest clip