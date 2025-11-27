 
Geo News

Cynthia Erivo, Shaggy, Ciara: All Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers

The 'Today' show's Hoda Kotb reunites with her former cohosts to anchor coverage for the parade


Maryam Ansar


November 27, 2025

The 'Wicked' star opened the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good'

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to New York City on Thursday with a packed lineup of floats, balloons and celebrity performances.

Kicking off at 8:30 a.m. ET, the 99th annual parade drew thousands of fans as stars like Cynthia Erivo, Ciara, and Shaggy took over the route.

The Today show’s Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker once again anchored coverage, joined by their former co-host Hoda Kotb who departed the show earlier this year.

Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo opened the parade, delivering a powerful rendition of Nina Simone’s Feeling Good. Dressed in a burgundy coat and matching hat, the Wicked star told Guthrie and Kotb, “It’s the most wonderful experience, the most wonderful feeling.”

From there, the parade rolled into a mix of Broadway and pop moments. The cast of Buena Vista Social Club performed Candela, while Ragtime stars sang Wheels of a Dream.

Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and Sadie Dickerson joined forces for a Just in Time medley. Fans were especially surprised by the Modern Family star’s powerful voice, but few know that Hyland, 35, actually has a strong Broadway background.

Ciara lit up the Kalahari Resorts float with her new single Low, and Shaggy treated the crowd to a string of classics including Mr. Bombastic, It Wasn’t Me, and Angel.

Other highlights included Luísa Sonza on the Dora the Explorer float, Russell Dickerson aboard the Jolly Green Giant, Conan Gray’s showstopping Vodka Cranberry, and Kool & the Gang’s upbeat Celebration.

And yes — familiar balloons like Bluey and the Pillsbury Doughboy soared once again, with new additions such as Buzz Lightyear drawing cheers from the crowd.

Here is the full list of celebrities scheduled to perform at the 2025 parade and the floats on which they’ll be performing:

  • Busta Rhymes (World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Chocolate Factory by Nickelodeon/Paramount)
  • Calum Scott (Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt)
  • Christopher Jackson (1-2-3 Sesame Street by Sesame Workshop)
  • Ciara (Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions)
  • Colbie Caillat (Palace of Sweets by Brach's)
  • Darlene Love (Deck the Halls by Balsam Hill)
  • Debbie Gibson (The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator by Serta)
  • Drew Baldridge (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by the Hallmark Channel)
  • EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami, the voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters
  • Foreigner (Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix)
  • Gavin DeGraw (Palace of Sweets by Brach's)
  • Jewel (The Land of Ice and Wonder by Holland America Line)
  • Kool & the Gang (Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo)
  • Lauren Spencer Smith (Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder)
  • Lil Jon (Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us)
  • Luísa Sonza (Dora's Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon)
  • Matteo Bocelli (Pasta Knight by RAO's Homemade)
  • Meg Donnelly (Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group)
  • Mickey Guyton (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by the Hallmark Channel)
  • Mr. Fantasy (Jolly Polly Pirate Ship by Macy's)
  • Roman Mejia (Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt)
  • Russell Dickerson (Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant)
  • Shaggy (Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O)
  • Taylor Momsen
  • Teyana Taylor (Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock)
  • Tiler Peck (Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt)

