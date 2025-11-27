Cynthia Erivo, Shaggy, Ciara: All Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers

The 'Wicked' star opened the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good'

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to New York City on Thursday with a packed lineup of floats, balloons and celebrity performances.

Kicking off at 8:30 a.m. ET, the 99th annual parade drew thousands of fans as stars like Cynthia Erivo, Ciara, and Shaggy took over the route.

The Today show’s Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker once again anchored coverage, joined by their former co-host Hoda Kotb who departed the show earlier this year.

Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo opened the parade, delivering a powerful rendition of Nina Simone’s Feeling Good. Dressed in a burgundy coat and matching hat, the Wicked star told Guthrie and Kotb, “It’s the most wonderful experience, the most wonderful feeling.”

From there, the parade rolled into a mix of Broadway and pop moments. The cast of Buena Vista Social Club performed Candela, while Ragtime stars sang Wheels of a Dream.

Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland and Sadie Dickerson joined forces for a Just in Time medley. Fans were especially surprised by the Modern Family star’s powerful voice, but few know that Hyland, 35, actually has a strong Broadway background.

Ciara lit up the Kalahari Resorts float with her new single Low, and Shaggy treated the crowd to a string of classics including Mr. Bombastic, It Wasn’t Me, and Angel.

Other highlights included Luísa Sonza on the Dora the Explorer float, Russell Dickerson aboard the Jolly Green Giant, Conan Gray’s showstopping Vodka Cranberry, and Kool & the Gang’s upbeat Celebration.

And yes — familiar balloons like Bluey and the Pillsbury Doughboy soared once again, with new additions such as Buzz Lightyear drawing cheers from the crowd.

Here is the full list of celebrities scheduled to perform at the 2025 parade and the floats on which they’ll be performing: