Ana de Armas carries on fitness routine as she moves on from Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas displayed her slimmed-down figure in form-fitting workout gear as she hit the gym after her split from Tom Cruise.

The Blonde actress, 37, and Hollywood icon, 63, have moved on with their single lives after parting ways, realising that 'spark had gone,' The US reported.

Ana looked looked radiant on Wednesday as she went make-up free while enjoying a workout at a gym in Los Angeles.

For her gym look, she kept it casuals in a navy LA cap paired with a pair of black running trainers, as well as a cream water bottle.

A source close to the pair told The Sun: 'Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course.

'They are going to remain good friends but they are not dating anymore. The spark had gone between them but they still love each other's company and they've both been really adult about it.

'She's already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together.'

Tom and Ana were last seen together in July, looking loved-up as they made their romance public during a romantic getaway to Woodstock, Vermont.

The pair were photographed hand-in-hand throughout the trip, seemingly inseparable at the time. Reports of their split emerged last month, with sources claiming the actress decided to end the relationship.